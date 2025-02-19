Mister Car Wash: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.2…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The car wash operator posted revenue of $251.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $248.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $70.2 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $994.7 million.

Mister Car Wash expects full-year earnings in the range of 43 cents to 45 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion.

