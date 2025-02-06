Minerals Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $54 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $54 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.50 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The maker of mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products posted revenue of $518.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $522.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $167.1 million, or $5.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.12 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTX

