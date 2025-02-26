MiMedx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.4 million in…

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The developer of biomaterials made from sterilized human amniotic membrane posted revenue of $92.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42.4 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $348.9 million.

