Middlesex Water: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ISELIN, N.J. (AP) — ISELIN, N.J. (AP) — Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) on Friday reported profit of $8.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Iselin, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $47.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.4 million, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $191.9 million.

