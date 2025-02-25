Middleby: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — The Middleby Corp. (MIDD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $112.3…

The Middleby Corp. (MIDD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $112.3 million.

The Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.88 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The food preparation equipment company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $995.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $428.4 million, or $7.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.88 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MIDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MIDD

