MicroStrategy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $670.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $3.03 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.20 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $120.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.17 billion, or $6.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $463.5 million.

