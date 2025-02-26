MGP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41.5 million…

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atchison, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.57 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The producer of distillery and ingredients products used by the packaged goods industry posted revenue of $180.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.3 million, or $1.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $703.6 million.

MGP expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $520 million to $540 million.

