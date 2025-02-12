MGM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $157.4 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $157.4 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 45 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $4.35 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.28 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $746.6 million, or $2.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.24 billion.

