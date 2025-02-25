MGE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 25, 2025, 1:10 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) on Tuesday reported net income of $22 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 61 cents.

The public utility holding company posted revenue of $171.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $120.6 million, or $3.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $676.9 million.

