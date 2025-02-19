MFA Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.9 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 39 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $178.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $50.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $119.3 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $202.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.