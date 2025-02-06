Mettler-Toledo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $252.3 million.…

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $11.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $12.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.69 per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $863.1 million, or $40.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.87 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Mettler-Toledo expects its per-share earnings to range from $7.75 to $7.95.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $42.35 to $43 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTD

