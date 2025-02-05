MetLife: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.24 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.24 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.78. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.08 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $18.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $19.74 billion, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.23 billion, or $5.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $73.05 billion.

