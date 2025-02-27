Metallus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Metallus Inc. (MTUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.4 million in…

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Metallus Inc. (MTUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing posted revenue of $240.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.3 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.08 billion.

