Mesa Labs: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.67 per share.

The quality control instruments and disposable products maker posted revenue of $62.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLAB

