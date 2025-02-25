Merit Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $27.9 million.

The South Jordan, Utah-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The maker of disposable medical devices posted revenue of $355.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $351.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $120.4 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.36 billion.

Merit Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.58 to $3.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion.

