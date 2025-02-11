Mercury General: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mercury General Corp. (MCY) on Tuesday reported profit of $101.1 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mercury General Corp. (MCY) on Tuesday reported profit of $101.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.82. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $2.78 per share.

The auto insurance company posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.43 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $468 million, or $8.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.39 billion.

