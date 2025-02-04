Merck: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. (MRK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.74…

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. (MRK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.74 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Rahway, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.48. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $15.62 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.55 billion.

Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.88 to $9.03 per share, with revenue in the range of $64.1 billion to $65.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.