Melco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) — HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) — Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hong Kong., Hong Kong-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The casino company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.5 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.64 billion.

