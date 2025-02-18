Medtronic: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.29 billion. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.29 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $8.29 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.33 billion.

Medtronic expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.44 to $5.50 per share.

