Medpace: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $117 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $3.67.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.97 per share.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services posted revenue of $536.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $536.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $404.4 million, or $12.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.11 billion.

Medpace expects full-year earnings to be $11.93 to $12.69 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.11 billion to $2.21 billion.

