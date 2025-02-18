Medifast: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Tuesday reported profit of $800,000 in its fourth quarter. On…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Tuesday reported profit of $800,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $119 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.1 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $602.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Medifast said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $120 million.

