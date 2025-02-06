MDU Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) on Thursday reported earnings of $55.2 million…

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) on Thursday reported earnings of $55.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bismarck, North Dakota-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 34 cents per share.

The energy, mining, construction and utilities company posted revenue of $535.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $281.1 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.76 billion.

MDU Resources expects full-year earnings to be 88 cents to 98 cents per share.

