McKesson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $879 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $6.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $8.03 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.04 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $95.29 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.46 billion.

McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $32.55 to $32.95 per share.

