McDonald’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.02 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.83 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.83 per share.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $6.39 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.46 billion.

