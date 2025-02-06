Maximus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported profit of $41.2 million in its…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported profit of $41.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.61 per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period.

Maximus expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.35 billion.

