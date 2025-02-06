Matthews International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The global provider of industrial technologies, memorialization products and brand solutions posted revenue of $401.8 million in the period.

