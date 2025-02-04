Mattel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $140.9…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $140.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $541.8 million, or $1.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.38 billion.

Mattel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.66 to $1.72 per share.

