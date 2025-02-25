Matson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Matson Inc. (MATX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $128 million in its fourth quarter.…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Matson Inc. (MATX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $128 million in its fourth quarter.

The Honolulu-based company said it had net income of $3.80 per share.

The ocean transportation and logistics services company posted revenue of $890.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $476.4 million, or $13.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.42 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MATX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MATX

