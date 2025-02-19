Mativ Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.5 million…

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The paper and reconstituted tobacco company posted revenue of $458.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $48.7 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.98 billion.

