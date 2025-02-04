Match Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $158.3 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The media and internet company posted revenue of $860.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $856 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $551.3 million, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.48 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Match Group said it expects revenue in the range of $820 million to $830 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.38 billion to $3.5 billion.

