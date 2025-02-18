Matador: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $214.5 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $214.5 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.83 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $970.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $955.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $885.3 million, or $7.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.5 billion.

