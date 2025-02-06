MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Thursday reported net income of $2.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The Vonore, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.
The sport boats maker posted revenue of $63.4 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in March, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects its per-share earnings to be 17 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $75 million for the fiscal third quarter.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of 64 cents to 86 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $275 million to $295 million.
