MasterBrand: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $14 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beachwood, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The maker of residential cabinetry products posted revenue of $667.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $125.9 million, or 96 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.7 billion.

MasterBrand expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.57 per share.

