MasTec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $74.7…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $74.7 million.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.44 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The utility contractor posted revenue of $3.4 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.32 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $162.8 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, MasTec expects its per-share earnings to be 34 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.7 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

MasTec expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.35 to $5.84 per share, with revenue expected to be $13.45 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTZ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.