Masimo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Masimo Corp. (MASI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $349.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $6.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.80 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $600.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $596.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $304.9 million, or $5.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.09 billion.

Masimo expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.10 to $5.40 per share.

