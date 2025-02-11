Masco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $182 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The maker of Behr paint, Delta faucets and other building products posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $822 million, or $3.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.83 billion.

Masco expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.45 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAS

