Marriott Vacations Worldwide: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $50 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.86 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The timeshare company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $218 million, or $5.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.97 billion.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $7 per share.

