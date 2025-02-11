Marriott: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $455 million.…

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.45 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $6.43 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.38 billion, or $8.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.20 to $2.26.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.82 to $10.19 per share.

