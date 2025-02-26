Marqeta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $27.1 million in…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $27.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The transaction processing services provider posted revenue of $135.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $27.3 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $507 million.

