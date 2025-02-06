MarketAxess: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $65.1 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $65.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.73.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The operator of bond trading platforms posted revenue of $202.4 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $274.2 million, or $7.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $817.1 million.

