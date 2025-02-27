Marcus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported net income of $986,000 in its fourth quarter.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported net income of $986,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $188.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.8 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $735.6 million.

