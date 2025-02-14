Marcus & Millichap: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) on Friday reported net income of $8.5…

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) on Friday reported net income of $8.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calabasas, California-based company said it had profit of 22 cents.

The commercial real estate brokerage firm posted revenue of $240.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $12.4 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $696.1 million.

