Marathon Petroleum: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $371 million.

The Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 77 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $33.47 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.45 billion, or $10.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $140.41 billion.

