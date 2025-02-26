MannKind: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.4 million in…

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $76.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $27.6 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $285.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNKD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNKD

