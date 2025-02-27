Main Street Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported net income of $174.2 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported net income of $174.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.02 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $140.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $508.1 million, or $5.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $541 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAIN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.