Magnite: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Wednesday reported net income of $36.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The digital ad exchange operator posted revenue of $194 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $180.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.8 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $606.9 million.

