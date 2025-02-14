Magna: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AURORA, Ontario (AP) — AURORA, Ontario (AP) — Magna International Inc. (MGA) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $203 million.…

AURORA, Ontario (AP) — Magna International Inc. (MGA) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $203 million.

The Aurora, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.69 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The automotive supply company posted revenue of $10.63 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.01 billion, or $3.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $42.84 billion.

Magna expects full-year revenue in the range of $38.6 billion to $40.2 billion.

