Madrigal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $59.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $2.71 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.12 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $103.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $465.9 million, or $21.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $180.1 million.

