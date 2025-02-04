Madison Square Garden: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Madison Square Garden Co. (MSGS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Madison Square Garden Co. (MSGS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The sports team and entertainment company posted revenue of $357.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $350.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSGS

