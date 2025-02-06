M/A-Com: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported a loss of…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported a loss of $167.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Lowell, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $218.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $215.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, M/A-Com expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 86 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $227 million to $233 million for the fiscal second quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTSI

